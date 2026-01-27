Jets part ways with offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand

There was reporting over the last day that the Jets were working to hire former Colts and Panthers head coach Frank Reich to join the offensive staff, though not necessarily as offensive coordinator, as that role was occupied by Tanner Engstrand.

The situation has now changed.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have parted ways with Engstrand, creating a vacancy at OC.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Engstrand and head coach Aaron Glenn had multiple conversations about Engstrand’s role with the club moving forward. That has led to the two sides parting ways.

Engstrand, 43, coached alongside Glenn with the Lions. While Engstrand got there for the last year of Matt Patricia’s tenure as head coach in 2020, he stayed on in 2021 under Dan Campbell as an offensive quality control coach. He was promoted to tight ends coach in 2022 while also serving as passing game coordinator, then served simply as passing game coordinator from 2023-2024.

Though Reich was set to join the Jets, New York will now have to be Rooney Rule compliant if they want to hire Reich as the club’s offensive coordinator. It stands to reason that will be the case, as Reich was reportedly set to call plays for New York with Engstrand’s title remaining the same.