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Falcons agree to terms with CB Darnay Holmes

  
Published March 18, 2026 04:30 PM

The Falcons have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Holmes, 27, spent the past two seasons in Las Vegas.

He played 29 games but started only one for the Raiders, seeing action on 471 defensive snaps and 126 on special teams. Holmes totaled 49 tackles, a sack and three pass breakups in his time with the Raiders.

The Giants made Holmes a fourth-round pick in 2020.

He has appeared in 83 games with 12 starts in six NFL seasons, recording 164 tackles, four interceptions, 21 passes defended, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks.

Holmes has experience playing the nickel, providing the team with a backup plan if Billy Bowman Jr. doesn’t return from his Achilles injury before the start of the 2026 season.