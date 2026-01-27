 Skip navigation
Sean Payton: Davis Webb staying in division as Raiders' coach would "be a pain in the ass for him"

  
Published January 27, 2026 12:58 PM

Now that the Broncos’ season is over, their assistant coaches are fair game to be promoted elsewhere.

In his season-ending press conference, coach Sean Payton was asked about the possibility of offensive pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb staying in the division as the next head coach of the Raiders.

It’d be a pain in the ass for him,” Payton said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

Frankly, he’s right. The AFC West has the Broncos, Chargers, and Chiefs. Webb, a third-round pick in the draft that produced Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, would be matching wits with Payton, Jim Harbaugh, and Andy Reid, twice per year. Webb also would be dealing with the fact that the Raiders’ roster has plenty of holes, and that the Broncos, Chargers, and Chiefs (with some fine tuning) will be in the playoff mix next year.

More than 20 years ago, Payton was a candidate to coach the Raiders. He was advised by Bill Parcells (among others) to not take the job. (Click this link for Parcells’s advice, and be sure to check out the Happy Meal story.) Payton waited for his shot with the Saints.

This time around, Payton may have similar advice for Webb, if an offer comes his way. And things will get very interesting if Webb takes the job anyway.