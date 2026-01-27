 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys fire three defensive assistants, interview three

  
Published January 26, 2026 08:09 PM

The Cowboys are allowing new defensive coordinator Christian Parker to hire his own staff, something that doesn’t always happen in Dallas.

The Cowboys fired defensive passing game coordinator/safeties coach Andre Curtis, secondary/cornerbacks coach David Overstreet II and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys interviewed Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin for the same role, Jordan Schultz of Schultz Report reports.

Martin joined the Steelers staff in 2016 and worked his way up to outside linebackers coach.

The Cowboys also interviewed Eagles assistant linebackers coach Ronell Williams, who was the Cowboys’ nickel cornerbacks coach in 2023, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. The team is also interviewing Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, who was with Parker in Denver.