Cowboys fire three defensive assistants, interview three

The Cowboys are allowing new defensive coordinator Christian Parker to hire his own staff, something that doesn’t always happen in Dallas.

The Cowboys fired defensive passing game coordinator/safeties coach Andre Curtis, secondary/cornerbacks coach David Overstreet II and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys interviewed Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin for the same role, Jordan Schultz of Schultz Report reports.

Martin joined the Steelers staff in 2016 and worked his way up to outside linebackers coach.

The Cowboys also interviewed Eagles assistant linebackers coach Ronell Williams, who was the Cowboys’ nickel cornerbacks coach in 2023, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. The team is also interviewing Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, who was with Parker in Denver.