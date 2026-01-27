 Skip navigation
Commanders to hire Vikings assistant Daronte Jones as their DC

  
January 26, 2026

The Commanders are hiring Vikings defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Daronte Jones as their new defensive coordinator, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores also interviewed for the job in Washington before agreeing to a new deal with Minnesota.

Jones joined the Vikings’ staff in 2022 as the defensive backs coach, and he added the title of passing game coordinator the following season. He has worked under Vance Joseph, Mike Zimmer and Flores.

Jones has also worked for the Dolphins (2016-17) and the Bengals (2018-19).

He was LSU’s defensive coordinator in 2021.

The Commanders fired defensive coordinator Joe Whitt on Jan. 6, but head coach Dan Quinn had taken over play-calling duties after Week 10. They finished last in yards allowed and 27th in points allowed.