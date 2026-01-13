 Skip navigation
Commanders want to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 13, 2026 10:55 AM

PFT reported on Monday that the Vikings are confident Brian Flores will be back as the team’s defensive coordinator if he does not land a head coaching job, but that apparently isn’t stopping at least one other club from seeing if Flores is interested in running their defense.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders want to interview Flores for that position on Dan Quinn’s coaching staff. Flores just wrapped up his third season as the coordinator in Minnesota.

Flores is expected to interview with the Ravens for their head coaching vacancy this week. There has not been any other word of head coaching interest so far this cycle.

Flores went 24-25 in three seasons as the head coach of the Dolphins before being fired after the 2021 season. He subsequently took legal action against the Dolphins, the NFL and three other clubs for racial discrimination and that claim is still pending.