Wyatt Teller agrees to two-year deal with Texans

A new guard has landed in Houston.

Wyatt Teller has agreed to sign a two-year deal with the Texans, according to a report from NFL Media.

Teller was No. 58 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents of 2026.

Teller, 31, had spent the majority of his career with the Browns, playing for the club for the last seven seasons. He is a three-time Pro Bowler, having been selected in 2021, 2022, and 2023. He was also a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021.

Teller started his career with Buffalo as a fifth-round pick in 2018 before he was traded to the Browns in August 2019.

He has appeared in 109 career games with 101 starts, starting 13 contests in each of the last two seasons.