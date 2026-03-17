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With Jaylen Waddle trade, Dolphins have seven picks in first three rounds of 2026 draft

  
Published March 17, 2026 12:56 PM

As the Dolphins look to build under new General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, they now have even more picks to do just that in the upcoming draft.

With the club agreeing to trade receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos on Tuesday, Miami now has 11 total selections in the 2026 draft, including seven in the first three rounds.

When the trade becomes official, the Dolphins will have their own No. 11 overall pick, plus No. 30 in the first round. In the second round, Miami has its own No. 43 overall pick, then No. 75, No. 87, No. 90, and No. 94 in the third round.

With seven selections in the top 100, the Dolphins should be able to acquire several impact players that can help shape the team moving forward.

Plus Sullivan and Hafley could unearth some hidden gems with No. 130 in the fourth round, No. 151 in the fifth round, and No. 227 and No. 238 in the seventh round.