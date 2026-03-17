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Saints sign RB Ty Chandler

  
Published March 17, 2026 01:47 PM

The Saints are adding a running back.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football, the team has signed Ty Chandler.

Chandler, 27, just completed his rookie contract with the Vikings. A fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft, Chandler missed most of the 2025 season due to a knee injury. He appeared in just three games, taking 17 carries for 4 yards and catching three passes for 11 yards.

In 40 career games with four starts, Chandler has tallied 710 rushing yards with three touchdowns plus 30 receptions for 212 yards.