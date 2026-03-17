Colts sign former Notre Dame basketball player Carson Towt

The Colts signed undrafted free agent Carson Towt on Tuesday, the team announced.

Towt was a forward on the Notre Dame basketball team in 2025, and the Colts plan to convert him to tight end.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound athlete played basketball at Northern Arizona from 2020-24. While at Northern Arizona, Towt set the Big Sky Conference single-season record with 423 total rebounds in 2024, leading the country, and he recorded 20 double-doubles.

Towt did not play football in high school or college.

With the Colts, Towt will join a tight end with a similar background in Mo Alie-Cox. Alie-Cox played basketball at VCU and was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Alie-Cox, 32, just re-signed with the Colts on Monday and became the second-longest tenured member of the team’s roster.