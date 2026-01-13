Jesse Minter to interview with Cardinals, Titans on Tuesday and has many other interested teams

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was expected to be a popular name in this year’s head coaching cycle and that expectation has proven to be correct.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Minter is set to interview with the Cardinals and Titans about their vacancies on Tuesday. He’ll then have a lot of other meetings over the rest of the week.

There was already word that the Browns, Ravens and Raiders wanted to interview Minter and Breer adds the Dolphins, Giants, and Falcons to that list. Minter is expected to make his way through the entire group with two interviews a day on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Minter’s defense was a major reason that the Chargers advanced to the playoffs the last two seasons and he ran the defense for Michigan when they won the national title in 2023. Given the level of interest in him right now, it won’t be a surprise if he’s running an entire team in the near future.