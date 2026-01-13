It would be a shock, to say the least, if the Eagles move on from Nick Sirianni

The Eagles need to do something after a season in which the offense went AWOL far too often. Although plenty of Eagles fans would love to send coach Nick Sirianni packing and bring John Harbaugh home, it would be a shock — to say the least — for Sirianni to be fired.

For starters, Sirianni signed an extension before the 2025 season. While he declined to discuss the terms, he’s surely owed many more millions over the next three, four, or maybe even five years.

Also, Sirianni won a Super Bowl, and he’s taken the team to another. He’s been to the playoffs in each of his five seasons. He’s 59-26 in the regular season, a winning percentage of nearly 70.

Two years ago, after the Eagles collapsed down the stretch and were blown out by the Bucs in the wild-card round, there was some uncertainty as to whether Sirianni would return. Ultimately, he came up with a plan for a new offensive and defensive coordinator. It worked, and they won it all.

On the offensive side, things worked too well. Kellen Moore, after only one year with the Eagles, got the head-coaching job with the Saints.

And then, after making a great hire in Moore, Sirianni made a not-great hire in Kevin Patullo.

Surely, Patullo will be gone. The question is whether the problem ends with him, or whether he’s a scapegoat.

The issues with the Eagles’ offense were chronic in 2025. Everyone knew there was an issue. It never got fixed. And while Sirianni has responsibility for that, it doesn’t seem to be the kind of fatal error that would merit making a change.

That said, the cycle of annual offensive coordinator hires has to end. While Sirianni can’t control the possibility that a guy will do well enough to become a head coach (like Moore and, before that, Shane Steichen), Sirianni has now whiffed on two coordinators, in Patullo and Brian Johnson. If/when Patullo goes, the Eagles will have their fifth offensive coordinator in five years.

The other challenge becomes finally diagnosing and solving any player issues that are holding back the offense. If quarterback Jalen Hurts (as Derrick Gunn reported during the season) isn’t running the plays as called, they need to either get him to do it — or to draft a quarterback in, say, round two. Like the Patriots did in 2014, with Jimmy Garoppolo.

That move by the Patriots was viewed by Tom Brady as a shot across the bow. It also operated as a Vitamin B12 shot, sparking Brady and the Patriots to another run of three Super Bowl wins.

Yes, there are problems to be solved in Philly. If those problems can only be solved by changing head coaches, then they run far deeper and wider than anyone ever could have imagined.