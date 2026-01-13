Kevin Stefanski interviewing with Dolphins on Tuesday

Kevin Stefanski continues to be a busy man on the interview circuit.

Via NFL Media, Stefanski is meeting with the Dolphins on Tuesday for their head coaching vacancy.

Since the Browns fired him earlier this month, Stefanski has also interviewed with the Giants, Raiders, Titans, Ravens, and Falcons.

Stefanski accumulated a 45-56 record with Cleveland from 2020-2025, twice winning AP coach of the year.

The Browns had arguably their best win of the 2025 season over the Dolphins on Oct. 19, defeating Miami 31-6 in Cleveland.