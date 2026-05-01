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Steelers will decline LT Broderick Jones’ fifth-year option

  
Published April 30, 2026 09:32 PM

The Steelers are declining the fifth-year option for left tackle Broderick Jones, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The move is not unexpected, given it would have paid Jones a fully guaranteed $19.1 million for 2027.

Jones is coming off a neck injury that required a spinal fusion, which leaves uncertainty over his availability for 2026.

He has 38 career starts.

The Steelers selected Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor with the 21st overall pick, providing them insurance if Jones has to miss time.