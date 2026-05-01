Report: Minnesota is the “clear favorite” to host 2028 draft

Next year’s draft will happen in D.C. The location of the draft after that has yet to be determined.

Signs are pointing to the Twin Cities.

Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal reports that Minnesota is the “clear favorite” to host the 2028 draft.

Minnesota submitted a bid in March. The three-day process would center on U.S. Bank Stadium. Other events would happen in St. Paul, at the Mall of America, and in the Viking Lakes development around the team’s headquarters in Eagan.

The league’s events committee is due to meet next week regarding the 2028 draft. An ownership vote is expected at the next ownership meeting, on May 19 and 20 in Orlando.

The draft became a road show in 2015. As it continues to draw more and more people (regardless of any embellishment of the official numbers), it will become more and more attractive to numerous cities.

Since the draft left New York City, it has been hosted by Chicago (twice), Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Detroit, Green Bay, and Pittsburgh.