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Seahawks sign five draft picks, including third-rounder Julian Neal

  
Published April 30, 2026 08:52 PM

The Seahawks signed five of their eight draft picks ahead of their rookie minicamp this weekend.

The team announced Thursday that third-round cornerback Julian Neal, fifth-round guard Beau Stephens, seventh-round cornerback Andre Fuller, seventh-round defensive tackle Deven Eastern and seventh-round cornerback Michael Dansby are now under contract.

All five received a four-year deal.

Their signings leave only first-round pick Jadarian Price, second-round pick Bud Clark and sixth-round pick Emmanuel Henderson Jr. unsigned from the 2026 class.