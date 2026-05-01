Raiders sign third-round OG Trey Zuhn III, seventh-round DT Brandon Cleveland

The Raiders announced the signing of two more draft picks, putting seven of their 10 selections under contract. Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, remains one of the three players unsigned.

The Raiders signed third-round offensive guard Trey Zuhn III and seventh-round defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland.

Zuhn III played five seasons at Texas A&M, seeing action in 54 games with 50 starts over his collegiate career. In 2025, he earned All-SEC first-team honors and was co-winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top SEC offensive lineman after starting all 13 games, including 11 starts at left tackle and two starts at center.

Cleveland spent all four seasons at North Carolina State and played 45 career games with 26 starts. He finished with 107 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Cleveland appeared in every game for the Wolfpack over his past three seasons, including 13 games in 2025, totaling 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

The Raiders earlier signed second-round safety Treydan Stukes, fourth-round running back Mike Washington Jr., fifth-round safety Dalton Johnson, fifth-round cornerback Hezekiah Masses and sixth-round wide receiver Malik Benson.