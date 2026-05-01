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Seahawks’ 6-foot-5 wide receiver Tyrone Broden is moving to cornerback

  
Published May 1, 2026 04:05 AM

There’s a new tallest cornerback in the NFL.

The Seahawks have announced that Tyrone Broden, who was a practice squad wide receiver, is changing his position to cornerback.

At 6-foot-5, Broden now becomes the tallest cornerback in the league. In fact, if he plays in a regular-season game at cornerback, he’d be the tallest in league history: According to pro-football-reference.com, no player listed at taller than 6-foot-4 has ever played cornerback in a regular-season game.

Last year there were two 6-foot-4 cornerbacks in the NFL, Seattle’s Riq Woolen (who is now with the Eagles) and Chicago’s Nahshon Wright (who is now with the Jets). Broden has an inch on both of them.

The 25-year-old Broden was a wide receiver throughout his college career, first for three years at Bowling Green and then for two years at Arkansas. After going undrafted last year, he spent 2025 on the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Broden will have plenty of work to do to make the Seahawks’ regular-season roster at a new position, but if he makes it, he’ll make NFL history as the tallest cornerback ever.