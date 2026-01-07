Cardinals request to interview Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown

The Cardinals have requested to interview Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown for their head coach job, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports.

Brown joined the Patriots’ staff when Mike Vrabel was hired last offseason.

He finished his two seasons in Chicago as the Bears’ interim head coach, going 1-4 last season after replacing Matt Eberflus. He has been a popular interview in recent offseasons.

After starting his coaching career at the collegiate level, Brown joined the Rams’ staff in 2020 as running backs coach. He was promoted to assistant head coach in 2021.

Brown was then Carolina’s offensive coordinator in 2023.

The Cardinals have scheduled interviews with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.