Jason Garrett will interview for the Titans’ head coaching job

  
Published January 6, 2026 08:07 PM

The Titans’ job search will include the coach who guided the early years of Dak Prescott’s career.

As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will interview for the head-coaching vacancy in Tennessee on Friday.

Garrett, who was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams with the Cowboys in the 1990s, coached the Cowboys from 2011 through 2019, after becoming the interim head coach during the 2010 season.

He had a regular-season record of 85-67 in the regular season, with three playoff appearances. His postseason record was 2-3.

Garrett won the NFL’s coach of the year award in 2016, the year that started with veteran quarterback Tony Romo being unavailable due to a back injury, opening the door for Prescott, a fourth-round rookie, to lead the team to a 13-3 record.

Garrett then worked as offensive coordinator for the Giants in 2020 and 2021. He joined NBC Sports in 2022, where he’s stuck sitting next to me every Sunday during football season.

Which would explain his desire to find a new job.

Personally, I’d hate to see Garrett go. I’ve learned a lot from him over the past four years. But coaches coach, and his work with Prescott speaks for itself. The Titans need someone to help get the most out of Cam Ward, the first overall pick in the 2025 draft.