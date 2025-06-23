Packers are having extension talks with Zach Tom, Quay Walker

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst won’t be getting a contract extension before the start of the 2025 season, but he is working on new deals with a couple of the team’s players.

During an appearance on Cheesehead TV, Gutekunst was asked about extending right tackle Zach Tom. Tom has been a starter the last two seasons and is heading into the final year of his deal.

Tom said recently that he’s not focused on his next contract, but Gutekunst said the two sides are trying to get something done and that he hopes it happens soon.

“We’ve had really healthy conversations with Zach about locking him up,” Gutekunst said. “Certainly that’s something we’d like to do. These things take time.”

The Packers passed on linebacker Quay Walker’s fifth-year option, but Gutekunst said that was because of the way outside linebackers inflate the salary and that the team feels Walker’s best football is in front of him. Gutekunst added that they’re “going down that road with him as well” in terms of contract talks because the Packers would like Walker in Green Bay beyond 2025.

