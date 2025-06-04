Packers RT Zach Tom “trying not to worry” about contract extension

Zach Tom has become a key part of the Packers offensive line over the last couple of seasons and his play at right tackle earned him a handful of All-Pro votes at the end of the 2024 season.

Tom is now heading into his fourth season, which means he’s eligible for an extension. Some players in that situation decline to take part in voluntary work, but Tom has been with the Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday that “means a lot” to him that Tom made that decision.

Tom declined to say if he is looking for a new contract before the start of the regular season and that he’s not stressing over that while preparing for Week One.

“I don’t really think it’ll do me any good to sit out,” Tom said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I’m trying not to worry about the contract situation. I’m just trying to do what’s best for the team. And being here with the guys, I think that’s worth a lot more . . . the contract situation will take care of itself. So I’m just here working and grinding with the guys. If I wasn’t here, I’d probably be somewhere just not doing anything. I want to be here, obviously.”

Elgton Jenkins has not been with the Packers as he looks for a revised deal in the wake of moving from guard to center, so Tom’s presence keeps the Packers from having to plug multiple holes up front while getting ready for another run at the postseason.