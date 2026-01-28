 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC
nbc_pft_mikemcfuture_260128.jpg
McCarthy and Steelers ‘need an answer’ at QB

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC
nbc_pft_mikemcfuture_260128.jpg
McCarthy and Steelers ‘need an answer’ at QB

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets hire Brian Duker as defensive coordinator

  
Published January 28, 2026 11:13 AM

The Jets have found their new defensive coordinator, hiring Brian Duker for the job today.

Duker hadn’t been publicly identified as a candidate for the job until yesterday, when he became the ninth candidate to interview to become the Jets’ defensive coordinator. He must have made a good impression, getting the job quickly in a crowded field of candidates.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn already knew Duker well, having worked with him in Detroit from 2021 to 2023.

The 36-year-old Duker spent the last two seasons as the Dolphins’ secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator and was a defensive backs coach, safeties coach, and defensive assistant for the Lions while Glenn was the Lions’ defensive coordinator.

In his first season as a head coach, Glenn went just 3-14 with the Jets last season. Glenn kept his own job, but he has made significant changes up and down his coaching staff. Duker will be among the most important additions in 2026.