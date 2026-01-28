Jets hire Brian Duker as defensive coordinator

The Jets have found their new defensive coordinator, hiring Brian Duker for the job today.

Duker hadn’t been publicly identified as a candidate for the job until yesterday, when he became the ninth candidate to interview to become the Jets’ defensive coordinator. He must have made a good impression, getting the job quickly in a crowded field of candidates.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn already knew Duker well, having worked with him in Detroit from 2021 to 2023.

The 36-year-old Duker spent the last two seasons as the Dolphins’ secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator and was a defensive backs coach, safeties coach, and defensive assistant for the Lions while Glenn was the Lions’ defensive coordinator.

In his first season as a head coach, Glenn went just 3-14 with the Jets last season. Glenn kept his own job, but he has made significant changes up and down his coaching staff. Duker will be among the most important additions in 2026.