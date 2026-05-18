Dave Canales thrilled the Panthers play four of their final five games at home

Carolina head coach Dave Canales liked what he saw when he read to the end of the Panthers’ 2026 schedule.

The Panthers finish with four of their final five games at home, and Canales thinks that gives them a great opportunity to finish strong in what he hopes is a season when his team repeats as NFC South champions.

“That was something I saw right away and was very appreciative of that going into the finish of the season,” Canales said, via Panthers.com. “Being able to be at home, in front of our crowd at Bank of America Stadium, the energy that was building towards the end of last season, it just excites me to be able to see that through the holiday season.”

The Panthers also open the season at home against the Bears, and Canales likes that one as well.

“Right off the bat, get in front of our fan base and really pick up where we left off in terms of where they were showing up with such great energy, coming out early, being out there during warm-ups, and welcoming the players that came out group by group. To feel that energy kind of build into the game, the guys will be really excited to get that started the right way,” Canales said.

Overall, Canales said, he appreciates what the NFL schedule makers gave his team.