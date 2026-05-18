Panthers DL Tershawn Wharton had neck surgery, likely to open camp on PUP list

Panthers defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton is going to need to recover from neck surgery before he’s ready to get back on the field.

Head coach Dave Canales said at a Monday press conference that Wharton told the team he was “feeling a little bit of discomfort” earlier this month and that doctors felt that the condition was something that needed to be addressed surgically. Canales said that Wharton is recovering well, but is likely to open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

“Obviously, with the timetable of the season and all those things, this is something that needs to be done now, and he’s recovering great, and we’ll just take it week by week and see where he’s at,” Canales said, via the team’s website.

The Panthers drafted Lee Hunter in the second round last month and he’ll join Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown, Cam Jackson, LaBryan Ray, and Jared Harrison-Hunte on the line in Wharton’s absence.