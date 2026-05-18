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Mack Wilson was “in a dark place” last season with a serious injury

  
Published May 18, 2026 02:58 PM

Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson was injured in a Week 9 game against the Cowboys. The team placed him on injured reserve with a rib injury a week later, and he didn’t play again last season.

Wilson said Saturday that his injury was far worse.

“I was in a dark place for sure,” Wilson said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Rib fracture, punctured lung, was in the hospital for three days, tube in my chest. It was tough for me, coming out of the hospital, having to sleep sitting [expletive] upright for three weeks.”

Wilson, 28, earned captain honors and became the playcaller on defense last season. That lasted only eight games as the injury cost him the final nine games of the season.

Wilson had missed only seven games in his first six seasons.

“It was a learning experience, a humbling experience,” Wilson said of his injury last season. “But I took a backseat, and I was able to reevaluate my career and my life in general. Remember why I do it. I have some hunger in me and feel this year is going to be one of the best years of my career.”