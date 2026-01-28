Browns officially announce Todd Monken as their new head coach

The Browns and Todd Monken have made it official.

The team announced that Monken has been hired as their new head coach on Wednesday. Monken has spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator in Baltimore and had a one-season stint in the same role in Cleveland in 2019. He was the head coach at Southern Miss and also served as Georgia’s offensive coordinator before joining the Ravens in 2023.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry referenced that Georgia stint on Kirby Smart’s staff as well as his time in Baltimore in a statement on Wednesday.

“Todd has a varied and diverse background that we found as a particularly appealing match for our team at this stage in its life cycle,” Berry said. “He has a direct, demanding, and detail-oriented leadership style that will create a great incubator for a young team. His successful offensive track record at both the pro and college level with a variety of offensive systems and QB skill sets will allow maximum flexibility as we make several, long-term investments on that side of the ball. The lessons he learned from John Harbaugh and Kirby Smart as well as his demonstrated track record turning around Southern Miss have shown us that he has a full understanding of what the position requires and the capacity to execute. We cannot wait to get started and we welcome Todd, Terri and Travis to Cleveland.”

After the Ravens missed the playoffs this season, Monken said he felt he could have done a better job coaching quarterback Lamar Jackson. He won’t have a two-time MVP to work with in Cleveland, but the Browns are hoping that his experience will help him elevate whoever is under center come September.