 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_brownscoach_260128.jpg
Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_brownscoach_260128.jpg
Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns officially announce Todd Monken as their new head coach

  
Published January 28, 2026 12:18 PM

The Browns and Todd Monken have made it official.

The team announced that Monken has been hired as their new head coach on Wednesday. Monken has spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator in Baltimore and had a one-season stint in the same role in Cleveland in 2019. He was the head coach at Southern Miss and also served as Georgia’s offensive coordinator before joining the Ravens in 2023.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry referenced that Georgia stint on Kirby Smart’s staff as well as his time in Baltimore in a statement on Wednesday.

“Todd has a varied and diverse background that we found as a particularly appealing match for our team at this stage in its life cycle,” Berry said. “He has a direct, demanding, and detail-oriented leadership style that will create a great incubator for a young team. His successful offensive track record at both the pro and college level with a variety of offensive systems and QB skill sets will allow maximum flexibility as we make several, long-term investments on that side of the ball. The lessons he learned from John Harbaugh and Kirby Smart as well as his demonstrated track record turning around Southern Miss have shown us that he has a full understanding of what the position requires and the capacity to execute. We cannot wait to get started and we welcome Todd, Terri and Travis to Cleveland.”

After the Ravens missed the playoffs this season, Monken said he felt he could have done a better job coaching quarterback Lamar Jackson. He won’t have a two-time MVP to work with in Cleveland, but the Browns are hoping that his experience will help him elevate whoever is under center come September.