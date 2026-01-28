Packers to hire Bobby Babich as defensive pass game coordinator/DBs

The Packers are hiring Bobby Babich as their defensive pass game coordinator/secondary, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Babich joins Jonathan Gannon’s staff after two seasons as the Bills’ defensive coordinator.

He joined the Bills’ staff in 2017 as the assistant defensive backs coach and worked his way up the ladder.

Babich began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers (2011-12) and spent three seasons with the Browns.

The Bills ranked seventh in yards allowed and 12th in points allowed in 2025 under Babich.