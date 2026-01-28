 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC
nbc_pft_mikemcfuture_260128.jpg
McCarthy and Steelers ‘need an answer’ at QB

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC
nbc_pft_mikemcfuture_260128.jpg
McCarthy and Steelers ‘need an answer’ at QB

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers to hire Bobby Babich as defensive pass game coordinator/DBs

  
Published January 28, 2026 11:55 AM

The Packers are hiring Bobby Babich as their defensive pass game coordinator/secondary, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Babich joins Jonathan Gannon’s staff after two seasons as the Bills’ defensive coordinator.

He joined the Bills’ staff in 2017 as the assistant defensive backs coach and worked his way up the ladder.

Babich began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers (2011-12) and spent three seasons with the Browns.

The Bills ranked seventh in yards allowed and 12th in points allowed in 2025 under Babich.