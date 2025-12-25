Trent Brown ruled out, Aireontae Ersery listed as questionable for Texans

The Texans will be missing at least one of their starting offensive tackles when they face the Chargers on Saturday.

Right tackle Trent Brown was ruled out on the team’s final injury report before the game. Brown missed practice all week with ankle and knee injuries.

They could also be without left tackle Aireontae Ersery. The rookie is listed as questionable with a thumb injury that kept him out of practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cornerback Ajani Carter (hamstring), defensive lineman Darrell Taylor (ankle), and wide receiver Justin Watson (calf) are all listed as questionable to be activated from injured reserve.

Linebacker Jamal Hill (calf, wrist) has been ruled out along with Brown.