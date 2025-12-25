 Skip navigation
Chargers list Kimani Vidal, Mekhi Becton as questionable to play Saturday

  
Published December 25, 2025 05:20 PM

The Chargers have listed three players as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Texans.

Running back Kimani Vidal is part of that group. Vidal is dealing with a neck injury that kept him from practicing on Tuesday and Wednesday. He was estimated to be a limited participant on Thursday.

Right guard Mekhi Becton (knee) and defensive tackle Teair Tart (groin) are also carrying questionable designations into the game.

The Chargers ruled out wide receiver Derius Davis (ankle), safety RJ Mickens (shoulder), offensive lineman Jemaree Salyer (hamstring), and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (shoulder). Quarterback Justin Herbert (left hand) and edge rusher Bud Dupree (back) are among other players on the report who have no injury designations.