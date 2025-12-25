Mike Macdonald: Derick Hall said he accidentally stepped on Kevin Dotson

Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall was suspended for the team’s Week 17 game at Carolina after stepping on Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson last Thursday night. On Wednesday, coach Mike Macdonald was asked about Hall’s side of the story.

“His version was that he was getting rolled up on, and he tried to step over the guy,” Macdonald told reporters. “His heel landed on him, but his toe was on the ground when he made contact, so he was really surprised that it was going on.”

What went on was a suspension, which was upheld on appeal.

Here’s the play. Was it an accident? The NFL decided it wasn’t. And hearing officer Ramon Foster agreed. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

At a base salary of $1.578 million in 2025, the third year of his four-year rookie deal, Hall will lose $87,666 as a result of the suspension. He’ll be back for Week 18, in what could be a showdown for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.