Rams S Quentin Lake returns to full participation

The Rams had only one change to their practice report on Thursday.

Safety Quentin Lake, who missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, returned to full participation.

Outside linebacker Byron Young (knee) remained out of practice.

Coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that he expects Young to play. Young’s knee soreness limited him to only 35 of 81 snaps against the Bears in the divisional round, and he likely will be on a snap count if he plays Sunday.

Josiah Stewart and Desjuan Johnson saw more playing time in the divisional round.

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (shoulder) again was limited. He played only four snaps in last week’s game.

Outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart (knee) remained a full participant.

Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (ankle) returned to practice on Thursday, with a limited session. The Rams opened Havenstein’s 21-day practice window.