 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams S Quentin Lake returns to full participation

  
Published January 22, 2026 07:25 PM

The Rams had only one change to their practice report on Thursday.

Safety Quentin Lake, who missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, returned to full participation.

Outside linebacker Byron Young (knee) remained out of practice.

Coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that he expects Young to play. Young’s knee soreness limited him to only 35 of 81 snaps against the Bears in the divisional round, and he likely will be on a snap count if he plays Sunday.

Josiah Stewart and Desjuan Johnson saw more playing time in the divisional round.

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (shoulder) again was limited. He played only four snaps in last week’s game.

Outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart (knee) remained a full participant.

Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (ankle) returned to practice on Thursday, with a limited session. The Rams opened Havenstein’s 21-day practice window.