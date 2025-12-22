Derick Hall’s one-game suspension is upheld on appeal

The Seahawks officially will not have one of their key defenders when they play the Panthers on Sunday.

The NFL announced on Monday that linebacker Derick Hall’s one-game suspension has been upheld by Ramon Foster, one of the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

During Thursday’s eventual victory over the Rams, Hall unnecessarily stepped on the leg of Los Angeles guard Kevin Dotson at the end of a play while Dotson was on the ground. That was a violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8, which prohibits unnecessary roughness and Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to unsportsmanlike conduct, including “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

Hall, 24, has recorded 29 total tackles with two for loss, 10 QB hits, and a sack in his 13 games with three starts so far this season.

Seattle took over the NFC’s No. 1 seed with the overtime victory over Los Angeles with two games to play.