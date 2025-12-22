 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders
nbc_pft_steelers_win_251222v2.jpg
Steelers put a ‘complete game together’ vs Lions

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders
nbc_pft_steelers_win_251222v2.jpg
Steelers put a ‘complete game together’ vs Lions

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derick Hall’s one-game suspension is upheld on appeal

  
Published December 22, 2025 12:15 PM

The Seahawks officially will not have one of their key defenders when they play the Panthers on Sunday.

The NFL announced on Monday that linebacker Derick Hall’s one-game suspension has been upheld by Ramon Foster, one of the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

During Thursday’s eventual victory over the Rams, Hall unnecessarily stepped on the leg of Los Angeles guard Kevin Dotson at the end of a play while Dotson was on the ground. That was a violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8, which prohibits unnecessary roughness and Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to unsportsmanlike conduct, including “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

Hall, 24, has recorded 29 total tackles with two for loss, 10 QB hits, and a sack in his 13 games with three starts so far this season.

Seattle took over the NFC’s No. 1 seed with the overtime victory over Los Angeles with two games to play.