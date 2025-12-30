Bijan Robinson sets NFL record for yards from scrimmage before the age of 24

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson set team and league records during his dazzling performance against the Rams on Monday night.

Robinson ran 22 times for 195 yards and a touchdown while also catching five passes for 34 yards and another score. The rushing touchdown covered 93 yards, which set a Falcons record and gave him two touchdowns of more than 80 yards in Monday night games this season.

The 229 total yards from scrimmage gives him 2,255 for the year, which is also a franchise record. Robinson now has 5,605 yards from scrimmage for his career, which is the most that any player has picked up before the age of 24.

Robinson’s 2,255 yards from scrimmage are the most in the league this season and all of that gave cause for head coach Raheem Morris to repeat his oft-stated opinion that Robinson is the best player in the league.

Morris’ pick for the top player will miss the playoffs for the third time in his three NFL seasons, which will lead to questions about whether the Falcons have the right pieces in place on the roster and coaching staff to make the most of what Robinson has brought to the team.