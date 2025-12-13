Raheem Morris: Bijan Robinson is the NFL’s best player, sorry he won’t be in the playoffs

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was already leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage this season before Thursday night, when he gained 93 rushing yards and 82 receiving yards and helped his team pull off an upset in Tampa Bay.

Robinson now has an NFL-high 1,858 yards from scrimmage with three games left in the season, and his head coach, Raheem Morris, says it’s a shame that such a great player isn’t heading for the playoffs.

“He’s the best player in the NFL. Sorry you guys won’t get a chance to watch him in the postseason,” Morris said. “He’s carrying everybody’s livelihood on his back.”

Robinson lost a fumble that set up a Buccaneers touchdown and gave Tampa Bay a 28-14 lead in the fourth quarter. That could have been very costly for the Falcons, but Morris said no one in Atlanta doubts Robinson, who scored a touchdown on the Falcons’ next possession to begin their comeback in a game they won 29-28.

The Falcons are 5-9 and already eliminated from playoff contention, but Robinson may be the NFL’s best running back, as he showed again on Thursday night.