Trey McBride should have been unanimous first-team All-Pro, too

The 2025 NFL All-Pro team has three unanimous first-teamers: Myles Garrett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Puka Nacua. There should have been a fourth.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, who set the single-season record for receptions for a tight end, got 49 of the 50 first-team votes. The other went to 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Now, Kittle is a great player. He’s a two-time first-team All-Pro, and a three-time second-team All-Pro. But he wasn’t even the second-team All-Pro this year, finishing behind Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

And for good reason. Kittle missed six games due to injury.

Kittle finished the year with 57 catches for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. McBride had 126 catches for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Sure, Kittle is a great blocker and a phenomenal leader, in many ways the heart and soul of the San Francisco offense. But it’s borderline lunacy to make him the first-team All-Pro over a tight end who had a historic season, more than doubling Kittle’s receptions and nearly doubling his yardage.