Myles Garrett, Puka Nakua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba are unanimous All-Pro selections

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett set the single-season sack record during the 2025 season and he also became one of three unanimous choices for the Associated Press All-Pro team.

All 50 voters selected Garrett as one of their choices at edge rusher in this year’s voting. Those voters also unanimously selected Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for this year’s first team.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford got the nod over Drake Maye at quarterback, which opens up the possibility of a split with MVP for the second straight season. Stafford got 31 votes while the Patriots quarterback got 18 with Bills quarterback Josh Allen getting the other one.

Stafford joins kicker Gary Anderson as the only players to be named a first-team All-Pro for the first time in their 17th season or later.

The full All-Pro teams appear below:

First team

Offense

Quarterback — Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running Back — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati

All Purpose — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco

Tight End — Trey McBride, Arizona

Left Tackle — Garrett Bolles, Denver

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Chicago

Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

Right Guard — Quinn Meinerz, Denver

Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit

Defense

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Will Anderson Jr., Houston; Micah Parsons, Green Bay

Interior Linemen — Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee; Zach Allen, Denver

Linebackers — Jack Campbell, Detroit; Jordyn Brooks, Miami

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., Houston; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia

Slot cornerback — Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia

Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Kevin Byard, Chicago

Special Teams

Placekicker — Will Reichard, Minnesota

Punter — Jordan Stout, Baltimore

Kick Returner — Ray Davis, Buffalo

Punt Returner — Chimera Dike, Tennessee

Special Teamer — Devon Key, Denver

Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

Second team

Offense

Quarterback — Drake Maye, New England

Running Back — James Cook, Buffalo

Fullback — Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

Wide Receivers — George Pickens, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit; Chris Olave, New Orleans

All Purpose — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Tight End — Kyle Pitts, Atlanta

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Center — Aaron Brewer, Miami

Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Right Tackle — Darnell Wright, Chicago

Defense

Edge Rushers — Brian Burns, New York Giants; Danielle Hunter, Houston; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit

Interior Linemen — Leonard Williams, Seattle; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville; Ernest Jones IV, Seattle

Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, Denver; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle

Slot cornerback — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Safeties — Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; Talanoa Hufanga, Denver; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay (Hufanga and McKinney were tied for the second-team spot)

Special teams

Placekicker — Brandon Aubrey, Dallas

Punter — Michael Dickson, Seattle

Kick Returner — Kavontae Turpin, Dallas

Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England

Special Teamer — Del’Shawn Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota