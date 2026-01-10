Falcons hire Matt Ryan as president of football

When the Falcons announced they would be hiring a president of football, their former quarterback Matt Ryan shot to the top of the list of candidates and the expected hire became official on Saturday morning.

The Falcons announced that Ryan has been hired and will immediately step into a role that calls for him to “oversee all aspects of Falcons football for the organization.” Ryan will be leaving his job as an analyst for CBS in order to return to the franchise that made him the third overall pick of the 2008 draft.

“I know first-hand what a great foundation this organization has and I’m confident we can build on that and cement a culture of accountability, tenacity, resilience and winning,” Ryan said in a statement. “Setting clear expectations for every single person who walks into Flowery Branch or puts on a Falcons uniform, reinvigorating our approach with strategic thinking, and being disciplined about finding near-term wins to set us up for long-term success — these are all priorities and principles I will bring to this role.”

Ryan’s first order of business will be the search for a new head coach and General Manager.