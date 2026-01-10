 Skip navigation
Browns to interview Todd Monken for head coach on Saturday

  
Published January 10, 2026 09:29 AM

The Ravens interviewed former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski for their head coaching vacancy on Friday and the Browns will be spending time with a member of the 2025 Ravens coaching staff on Saturday.

The Browns announced that Todd Monken will be interviewing with the team. Monken spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator in Baltimore.

Monken also spent the 2019 season running the offense for the Browns. He spent three seasons at the University of Georgia before returning to the NFL with the Ravens. Monken has been the Bucs’ offensive coordinator and he was the head coach of Southern Miss from 2013-2015.

Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz interviewed with the team on Thursday. Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher and Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde interviewed on Friday.