Bears LB T.J. Edwards carted with ankle injury as Packers take 14-3 lead

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards was injured with 11:09 remaining until halftime. Team medical personnel placed his left leg in a vacuum splint, and he was carted to the X-ray room.

It was a non-contact injury for Edwards as he went down while trying to cut back. His leg gave way on the Soldier Field grass on a Jordan Love incompletion.

D’Marco Jackson checked in for Edwards.

The Bears already were without Noah Sewell and Amen Ogbongbemiga as reserves.

The Bears list Edwards as doubtful to return with an ankle injury.

He played only 10 games in the regular season with hand and hamstring injuries.

The Packers took a 14-3 lead on the drive, with Love hitting Jayden Reed for an 18-yard touchdown. Green Bay went 87 yards on 10 plays on its second possession after going nine plays for 85 yards on its first possession for Christian Watson’s 7-yard touchdown reception.

Love is 7-of-9 for 116 yards and two touchdowns.