Which road teams deserve to be favored?
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Report: Raheem Morris could take a TV job

  
Published January 10, 2026 09:40 PM

Matt Ryan is moving from TV to the Falcons. Raheem Morris could be moving from the Falcons to TV.

Morris, who was fired on Sunday after two seasons as the head coach in Atlanta, may eventually shift to broadcasting.

Via Sean Keeley of AwfulAnnouncing.com, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media floated the possibility of Morris making a move to media on Saturday.

For now, Morris is on the radar screen of the Giants, Titans, and Cardinals, each of whom are looking for new head coaches.

Morris previously coached the Buccaneers from 2009 through 2011. He worked for more than a decade as an assistant before getting a second shot. Still only 49, Morris could take a break from coaching, or make a permanent break from the non-stop grind for an easier way to make a living — even if being a head coach generally pays better.

But, hey, someone needs to take Ryan’s spot at CBS. Why not Morris?