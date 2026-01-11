Packers dominate first half to take 21-3 lead into locker room

Jordan Love hasn’t played since Week 16 when he went 8-of-13 for only 77 yards in an overtime loss to the Bears. Chicago is seeing a different Jordan Love tonight.

Love is 10-of-16 for 155 yards and three touchdowns, and the Packers dominated the first half.

Green Bay leads Chicago 21-3 at halftime.

The Bears trailed the Packers 16-6 late in the fourth quarter of their meeting three weeks ago and came back to win. It will take a bigger comeback tonight to prevent an early exit from the postseason.

Green Bay scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, going 85, 87 and 32 yards. The short field was created when the Bears went for it on fourth-and-5 from their own 32, and Caleb Williams threw incomplete. Chicago was 1-for-4 on fourth down, with Williams throwing an interception on one of them.

Love has thrown touchdown passes of 7 yards to Christian Watson, 18 yards to Jayden Reed and 1 yard to Romeo Doubs on fourth-and-goal. Doubs has three catches for 44 yards.

Doubs’ touchdown came after Watson fumbled into the end zone while trying to somersault into the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the Chicago 23. Doubs recovered in the end zone, and since a fumble can’t be advanced on fourth down except by the player who fumbled, the Packers got the ball at the 1. It took them four plays to get it into the end zone.

Josh Jacobs has 12 carries for 49 yards.

Packers kicker Brandon McManus missed a 55-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

The Packers outgained the Bears 231 to 122 in the first half.

Williams is 8-of-17 for 78 yards and an interception, with DJ Moore catching five for 39.

Packers offensive lineman Jacob Monk (biceps) is questionable to return, and the Bears ruled out linebacker T.J. Edwards after he was carted off with an ankle injury in the second quarter.