Tre White on pass interference: “Referees just don’t know ball”

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was flagged for a 30-yard pass interference penalty that effectively ended Saturday’s game, setting up the Broncos for a chip-shot field goal to win in overtime. Afterward, White insisted he hadn’t committed a penalty and that the officials gave the Broncos a gift call because they were playing at home in Denver.

“I thought that I didn’t interfere with the guy, when the ball got there I swiped through, knocked the ball down, then fell on top of him,” White said. “I think the crowd probably played a big-time factor.”

White said he doesn’t think NFL referees understand what good coverage looks like.

“Referees are human and people make mistakes, I just think it should be up to the players to decide the game,” White said. “When the game is fought so hard and comes down to the wire, plays like that, that’s a professional bang-bang play. As a defensive back, that’s what you want, take the guy to the ground and finish the play. Referees just don’t know ball.”

White, who also got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for yelling at an official after the penalty, was more composed after the game but still just as adamant that the officials had messed up.

“I just think they had bad judgment on that play,” White said.