caleb.jpg
Bears' Williams is 'as good as advertised'
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to 'temper expectations'?
What is Brown's future with the Eagles?
What is Brown's future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Zach Charbonnet set for more tests on knee, Seahawks optimistic injury is not serious

  
Published January 18, 2026 06:16 AM

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet exited Saturday’s game early with a knee injury, but there’s reason for optimism in Seattle.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said after the Seahawks beat the 49ers that he is optimistic that Charbonnet’s knee is not structurally damaged. Macdonald said additional medical testing needs to be done before the Seahawks know for sure whether the injury is serious.

Charbonnet had five carries for 20 yards when he exited the game. In his absence, Kenneth Walker went off for 19 carries, 116 yards and three touchdowns.

Although Walker is the Seahawks’ starting running back and more of a big-play threat, Charbonnet was more consistent in short yardage and ran for more first downs and more touchdowns than Walker in the regular season. The Seahawks hope to have both running backs available for the NFC Championship Game.