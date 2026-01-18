Zach Charbonnet set for more tests on knee, Seahawks optimistic injury is not serious

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet exited Saturday’s game early with a knee injury, but there’s reason for optimism in Seattle.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said after the Seahawks beat the 49ers that he is optimistic that Charbonnet’s knee is not structurally damaged. Macdonald said additional medical testing needs to be done before the Seahawks know for sure whether the injury is serious.

Charbonnet had five carries for 20 yards when he exited the game. In his absence, Kenneth Walker went off for 19 carries, 116 yards and three touchdowns.

Although Walker is the Seahawks’ starting running back and more of a big-play threat, Charbonnet was more consistent in short yardage and ran for more first downs and more touchdowns than Walker in the regular season. The Seahawks hope to have both running backs available for the NFC Championship Game.