Steelers take 23-game Monday night home winning streak into wild-card round

October 14, 1991. Chuck Noll was the head coach. The opponent was the Giants. New York won, 23-20.

That’s the last time the Steelers lost a Monday Night Football game at home. They’ve won 23 in a row in Pittsburgh on Monday night since then.

They’ll take that streak in the Monday night wild-card game against the Texans.

Of course, it’s the Steelers’ first Monday night playoff game in the era of Monday night wild-card games. So no Monday night home game has had win-or-go-home stakes. Still, they’ve won 23 Monday night games at home in a row.

On the flip side, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has lost six straight playoff games. That’s one short of the all-time record, held by former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis. And the Steelers last won a postseason game in January 2017, duing the divisional round at Kansas City.

Something has to give. It’ll either be Pittsburgh’s 34-year Monday night home winning streak, or Tomlin’s nine-year playoff losing streak.