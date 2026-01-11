Caleb Williams rolls ankle on field-goal drive in third quarter

The Bears opened the second half by forcing the Packers into a three-and-out and then drove 48 yards in seven plays, facing a third-and-13 from the Green Bay 15. Caleb Williams threw an incomplete pass on the play, but bigger still, the Bears quarterback rolled his right ankle at the end of the play.

Williams was jogging off after throwing the pass, in step with Packers defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell, when he tripped and his ankle turned.

Williams limped off the field and was not getting medical attention on the bench and will return for the team’s next drive.

Cairo Santos kicked a 34-yard field goal to draw the Bears within 21-6 of the Packers.

The Bears are 0-for-2 in the red zone and 1-for-4 on fourth down.

Williams is 10-of-21 for 126 yards and an interception.