 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams rolls ankle on field-goal drive in third quarter

  
Published January 10, 2026 10:04 PM

The Bears opened the second half by forcing the Packers into a three-and-out and then drove 48 yards in seven plays, facing a third-and-13 from the Green Bay 15. Caleb Williams threw an incomplete pass on the play, but bigger still, the Bears quarterback rolled his right ankle at the end of the play.

Williams was jogging off after throwing the pass, in step with Packers defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell, when he tripped and his ankle turned.

Williams limped off the field and was not getting medical attention on the bench and will return for the team’s next drive.

Cairo Santos kicked a 34-yard field goal to draw the Bears within 21-6 of the Packers.

The Bears are 0-for-2 in the red zone and 1-for-4 on fourth down.

Williams is 10-of-21 for 126 yards and an interception.