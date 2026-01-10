Falcons to interview Klint Kubiak, Anthony Weaver on Saturday

The Falcons hired Matt Ryan as their president of football on Saturday morning and he’ll move right into the interview process for the team’s next head coach.

According to multiple reports, the team will interview Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on Saturday.

Kubiak has already interviewed with the Ravens and Raiders this week. He’s also been linked to the Cardinals and Giants, which makes him one of the most popular names in this year’s cycle.

A number of teams have also requested interviews with Weaver, who just completed his second season in Miami.

The Falcons are also expected to speak with former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and more names will likely be added to the list now that Ryan is officially in place at the top of their football operations.