 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons to interview Klint Kubiak, Anthony Weaver on Saturday

  
Published January 10, 2026 10:06 AM

The Falcons hired Matt Ryan as their president of football on Saturday morning and he’ll move right into the interview process for the team’s next head coach.

According to multiple reports, the team will interview Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on Saturday.

Kubiak has already interviewed with the Ravens and Raiders this week. He’s also been linked to the Cardinals and Giants, which makes him one of the most popular names in this year’s cycle.

A number of teams have also requested interviews with Weaver, who just completed his second season in Miami.

The Falcons are also expected to speak with former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and more names will likely be added to the list now that Ryan is officially in place at the top of their football operations.