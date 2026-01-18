 Skip navigation
Sean Payton’s punt decision sets up Bills for long TD drive and 24-23 lead

  
With the Broncos’ facing fourth-and-9 at the Bills’ 40-yard line late in the third quarter, Sean Payton could have tried a 58-yard field goal at Denver’s altitude. Or he could have trusted his offense to pick up a fourth down. He did neither, and he now may be regretting it.

Payton sent in his punt team, and after a 25-yard punt to the Bills’ 15-yard line, Josh Allen marched Buffalo’s offense down the field on a nine-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid.

The extra point gave the Bills a 24-23 lead in the fourth quarter.

A field goal would have made it a two-possession game, and picking up a fourth-down conversion might have led to a touchdown. If the Bills win this game, Payton will be facing plenty of questions about why he decided to punt.