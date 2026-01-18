 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills and Broncos head to overtime in NFL divisional round

  
Published January 17, 2026 07:44 PM

We have overtime in the NFL divisional playoffs.

The Bills and Broncos are tied 30-30 at the end of the fourth quarter, and now they will go to overtime.

NFL playoff overtime rules guarantee both teams a possession, and they’ll play 15-minute quarters until there’s a winner, as if it were a whole new game.

Overtime comes after a thrilling, back-and-forth fourth quarter in which Broncos quarterback Bo Nix hit Marvin Mims for a 26-yard touchdewn with 55 seconds left to take a 30-27 lead, only to have Bills kicker Matt Prater hit a 50-yard field goal to tie the game.

Now overtime will start with a coin toss, and the team winning the toss can choose to kick, receive, defer or select which goal to defend. Both teams get a possession, even if the team that receives the overtime kickoff scores a touchdown. If there’s a touchdown on the first possession, that team will then kick off and the other team will have a chance to score a touchdown of its own. The only situation in which both teams would not get a possession would be if the team on defense first scores a safety. In that case, the safety would win the game.

The winner goes to the AFC Championship Game.