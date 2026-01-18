Bills and Broncos head to overtime in NFL divisional round

We have overtime in the NFL divisional playoffs.

The Bills and Broncos are tied 30-30 at the end of the fourth quarter, and now they will go to overtime.

NFL playoff overtime rules guarantee both teams a possession, and they’ll play 15-minute quarters until there’s a winner, as if it were a whole new game.

Overtime comes after a thrilling, back-and-forth fourth quarter in which Broncos quarterback Bo Nix hit Marvin Mims for a 26-yard touchdewn with 55 seconds left to take a 30-27 lead, only to have Bills kicker Matt Prater hit a 50-yard field goal to tie the game.

Now overtime will start with a coin toss, and the team winning the toss can choose to kick, receive, defer or select which goal to defend. Both teams get a possession, even if the team that receives the overtime kickoff scores a touchdown. If there’s a touchdown on the first possession, that team will then kick off and the other team will have a chance to score a touchdown of its own. The only situation in which both teams would not get a possession would be if the team on defense first scores a safety. In that case, the safety would win the game.

The winner goes to the AFC Championship Game.