Rashid Shaheed returns opening kickoff for a touchdown

The Seahawks opened Saturday night’s playoff game with a bang.

Rashid Shaheed returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Only 13 seconds into the game, the Seahawks have a 7-0 lead.

49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro tried to trip Shaheed, but failed to slow him and drew a penalty that was enforced on the extra point.

The Seahawks sent fourth- and fifth-round draft picks to the Saints for Shaheed on Nov. 4. He returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in the regular season for Seattle.

Now, in his first return in his first playoff game, he has his first playoff touchdown.

So, it will be a bit before everyone gets to see if Sam Darnold is right. Darnold will start despite an oblique injury.