 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rashid Shaheed returns opening kickoff for a touchdown

  
Published January 17, 2026 08:29 PM

The Seahawks opened Saturday night’s playoff game with a bang.

Rashid Shaheed returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Only 13 seconds into the game, the Seahawks have a 7-0 lead.

49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro tried to trip Shaheed, but failed to slow him and drew a penalty that was enforced on the extra point.

The Seahawks sent fourth- and fifth-round draft picks to the Saints for Shaheed on Nov. 4. He returned a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in the regular season for Seattle.

Now, in his first return in his first playoff game, he has his first playoff touchdown.

So, it will be a bit before everyone gets to see if Sam Darnold is right. Darnold will start despite an oblique injury.